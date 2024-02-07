Advertisement

After playing an instrumental role in Team India's win over South Africa in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup, captain fantastic, Uday Saharan is in great spirits. The right-hander played a gritty knock of 81 and put on a sizeable partnership of 171 with Sachin Dhas in the semi-final 1 of the ICC U-19 World Cup. Captain's firm innings and Dhas' 96 got India through the finish line, as India chased down the target of 245.

Under-19 World Cup 2024: Uday Saharan's post-match comments

While Saharan and Dhas got India out of trouble, in the end it could have gone either way as the hosts were leaving no stone unturned in defending the total. Eventually, India got the 2-wicket win.



"It is a great feeling to reach the final. We got a taste of close games, and that will be good in the final. We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room at all -- our environment and coaches are superb," Saharan, who was later adjudged man of the match, told the host broadcaster.

Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) shared a brilliant 171-run alliance for the fifth wicket to rescue India from a precarious 32 for four while chasing 245.

The elegant right-hander said they were not under pressure at any point.



"Yes, we were well behind at one point. But we kept saying that we have to bat till the end. It was a matter of one partnership," he added.

Saharan said the pitch became easier to bat during India's innings.

"When I walked in to bat, the ball was nipping a bit, and there was a good bounce. But later it (ball) started coming onto the bat better," he noted.

South African captain Juan James admitted that they struggled to break the partnership between Dhas and Saharan.



"When they were batting, when we had them four down, Uday and Sachin batted really well. That's something we've struggled with the whole tournament (breaking partnerships). But we never gave up," said James.

(With inputs from PTI)