'It's hard to imagine': Rahul Dravid Lauds Rishabh Pant For Swiftly Filling Dhoni's Shoes in Tests

The void left by MS Dhoni's retirement in Indian cricket lineup was quickly filled by Rishabh Pant, who embraced Test cricket like a "duck to water", feels former head coach Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid Lauds Rishabh Pant

The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter, who returned after surviving a horrific car crash in December 2022, scored a match-winning 89 in the fourth Test at the Gabba and contributed 274 runs throughout the series, playing a key role in India's historic 2-1 triumph in the 2020-21 tour.

"It's hard to imagine that, after Dhoni left, you felt there might be some time for someone to come in and replace him," Dravid told Star Sports.

"I'm not saying he's replaced him, but certainly in Test cricket, his performances have been absolutely sensational, an incredible performance.

"Watching Rishabh there and chasing to get 89 to win that Test match at the Gabba, with everything on the line and such a depleted side, to put in that kind of performance under that kind of pressure -- truly sensational... What a special cricketer he's been. He's just taken to Test cricket like a duck to water. It’s just phenomenal." Pant's heroics that included two fifties at 68.50 in five innings helped India become the first Asian side to win successive Test series wins Down Under.

In the ongoing five-Test series, the 27-year-old scored a vital 37 off 78 balls in the first innings of the Perth Test, including a remarkable six that lifted India's spirits, helping them recover from 59/5 to 150 all out.

The Jasprit Bumrah-led team then bowled out Australia for 104 and won the match by 295 runs to take a 1-0 lead going into the Adelaide Test beginning on Friday.