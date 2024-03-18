×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

'It'll be very difficult': Sunil Gavaskar on whether Rishabh Pant will fire from the get go

"It'll be very difficult. But the good thing is he (Pant) has played some cricket. So he has got some practice." Gavaskar on Pant.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunil Gavaskar & Rishabh Pant
Sunil Gavaskar & Rishabh Pant | Image:BCCI/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following a tough recovery phase, Rishabh Pant has got the clearance to play the IPL 2024. Pant would return to the Delhi Capitals side. Fans are awaiting the return of the wicket-keeper batter and there is a curiosity making waves regarding whether he would be able to play as he used to play 15 months prior from now or whether there would be some changes visible. India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar addressed the subject and gave out some interesting views.

Also Read | IPL: Top-5 bowlers with most wickets in the Powerplay

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar on whether Rishabh Pant be able to bring out his usual self

Rishabh Pant would find it "very difficult" to be at his flowing best at the start of the IPL, but Sunil Gavaskar believes his knees will improve as he begins batting more frequently in match situations. Pant, who survived a horrific car crash in December 2022, will return to competitive cricket as the Delhi Capitals captain after more than 14 months of recovery.

Advertisement

"It'll be very difficult. But the good thing is he (Pant) has played some cricket. So he has got some practice. To get fluency in batting is a little tough," Gavaskar told 'Star Sports.

"When you talk of a knee injury, the pivoting that takes place. Wicket-keeping is difficult as well, but even in batting, the knee is quite important. So, maybe, in the beginning, we won't see the real Rishabh Pant that we are used to," the maestro said.

Advertisement

"To find a wicket-keeper like him who comments from behind the stumps, that's full-on entertainment because there are a lot of wicket-keepers who would like to disturb your concentration by saying different things."

".....but Rishabh Pant has the ability to say such a thing that whoever he is targeting, they also laugh, they also enjoy it. But when enjoying it, their concentration goes down a bit, right? The advantage is for his team then."

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adah Sharma

Adah's Stylish Look

a few seconds ago
Know income tax rules regarding cash at home to avoid potential legal consequences

1 Crore Cash Seized

a minute ago
Suniel Shetty

Sunil In Printed Shirt

a minute ago
gautam gambhir speech in kkr dressing room

Gambhir on KKR

3 minutes ago
The Viking (1931)

Cursed Movie Sets

3 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

6 minutes ago
Goa

Travel In India

7 minutes ago
Ooty

Travel Destinations

9 minutes ago
Court

3 judges transferred

12 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

Will Voters Punish INDI?

13 minutes ago
LCT 2024

LCT Update

13 minutes ago
Korean sheet mask

Korean Beauty Hacks

13 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life On OTT

18 minutes ago
Aaron Finch

LCT update

21 minutes ago
Foot health

A Guide To Happy Toes

21 minutes ago
foods to pair with coffee

Coffee Accompaniments

22 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

24 minutes ago
Men grooming

Beard Care Tips For Men

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Hyderabad: At Least 60 Detained During Protests at Mallareddy Varsity

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Landslide Blocks Shimla-Kalka National Highway For 5 Hours

    India News7 hours ago

  5. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo