Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

'It's a good thing when Babar Azam gets out': Michael Clarke's controversial opinion during PSL game

Michael Clarke gave a candid opinion on Babar Azam, following his slow innings during a PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Babar Azam
Babar Azam on his way back to the pavilion after getting dismissed at 46, during the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. | Image:Fancode
Babar Azam, who over the years has soared his way to prominence with his consistent performance, still gets criticised for one aspect of the game. He has faced the flak for batting at a low strike rate before, and a similar case once again came to the fore during the PSL 2024 qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. The stakes were at the troposphere in the March 14 match on Thursday, and all the spotlight was on Zalmi captain Azam. However, he could not rise to the occasion and played a bizarre innings of 46 runs which came off 42 balls.

Michael Clarke's controversial take on Babar Azam

Babar Azam got out in the 14th over and at that juncture, Peshawar Zalmi were at 101/4. Rovman Powell, who is known for his big hitting, was the next man in. Witnessing the dismissal of Azam and Powell coming in, former Australian captain Michael Clarke, who was holding the mic in the commentary box could not help but state his views. Clarke implied, the situation called for quick runs which Babar was unable to provide, hence it was ideal for the power hitters to come and slog so that the team could reach 170 or above. Hence, according to him, it was a "good thing" that Babar Azam got out.

"Very rarely do you say it's a good thing when Babar gets out. You never want him to get out because he's an absolute-class player. He has been in terrific form. But, maybe maybe the extra power here, looking for boundaries, I think that's where they are at now. I think they got to go a fraction harder and I think they have got to risk it all to try and get above that 170-mark." Clarke said.

PSL: Babar Azam's wicket left Peshawar Zalmi stranded

Babar Azam was well set at 46 and might have accelerated had he stayed longer. Unfortunately for Peshawar Zalmi, Azam got out at the crucial period and the entire momentum shifted toward Sultans. Consequently, Zalmi could only manage 146 on the board. Chasing 147, Multan Sultans got off to a great start. Courtesy of Yasir Khan's 54 and Usman Khan's 36 they cruised to victory in 19 overs, by 7 wickets.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

