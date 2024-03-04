Advertisement

Known for his aplomb statements, Hardik Pandya has yet again delivered a statement which may become a subject of discussion among the fans. Pandya will return to action in the upcoming IPL 2024. He will captain the Mumbai Indians side this time.

Hardik Pandya makes contentious remarks

Ahead of the start of the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya has started to become more visible. The all-rounder was out for long due to a knee injury. However, he has reportedly recovered just in time, ready to lead the MI franchise. Following a few practice sessions, the player is now back to being the headline maker and has again made reverberations with his words.

Hardik showed up at the Star Sports show, 'Star Nahi Far', where the crowd took part in a quiz, related to his stats with MI. They were asked about Hardik's total number of half-centuries scored in the tournament.

Someone from the crowd answered 10. Hearing this Pandya hurled a shocked reaction, saying, "I have that many? Wow." Later, he was asked to state the knock which he deems has been his best. To this, Pandya said he does not fancy the knocks where the team lost.

Following this, an attendant in the crowd asked how about the 21-ball 60-run knock that he played against Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2020

"We lost that too. I don't believe in 50s or 100s. Stats are just numbers; it's a waste of time," said Hardik.

Hardik Pandya to lead star-studded Mumbai Indians Team

Following the culmination of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Mumbai Indians management pulled the plug on Rohit Sharma and appointed Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise. The move made many eyeballs to move but as a captain, Pandya's statistics are phenomenal. Following his exit from MI in 2022, Pandya captained Gujarat Titans and led them to the championship in its inaugural season. GT finished runners-up in the 2023 season. Impressed with his leadership, Mumbai brought him back and put him at the helm.

