Published 17:34 IST, July 31st 2024

'He kept saying that': Suryakumar Yadav's CRUCIAL Captain's Call in IND vs SL 3rd T20I revealed

Suryakumar Yadav's ability to take risks at crucial junctures of the game like using Rinku Singh in the penultimate over and himself in the final one won India the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka, said all-rounder Washington Sundar.