In the first innings of the Vizag Test match, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a spectacular display, scoring an outstanding double century against the England side. With his 277 bowled innings, Jaiswal made a huge contribution to India's impressive first-inning total of 396 runs against England. His path to the milestone was characterised by an impressive demonstration of power-hitting, which culminated in a thrilling six and boundary that took him up to his double-hundred. Jaiswal was rather aggressive all through his innings, especially when it came to the young spinners from England, who he easily sent over the boundary ropes. With an astounding 19 fours and 7 sixes in his 209 runs off 290 balls, he drew similarities to the great Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was known for his daring and reckless batting style.

3 things you need to know

India leads the 2nd Test by 171 runs

Jasprit Bumrah displayed great bowling on Day 2

Bumrah took 6 wickets on Day 2

Pragyan Ojha made a huge statement about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s comparison with Virender Sehwag

The former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha advised supporters to be patient and moderate in their analogies, implying that Yashasvi Jaiswal had a long way to go before being compared to the great Indian icon, Virender Swhwag. Speaking on Cineplex, Pragyan Ojha said:

"It can be said that he is playing fearless cricket. However, if you talk about Virender Sehwag, it's not about one, two or three matches. You talk about how his entire career has been," "So this is just the start. We will see how he plays going forward. We will pray that he plays like this but it remains to be seen how he keeps the expectations aside and attacks fearlessly. Sehwag did that consistently for many years. So I feel it's a little early,"

Ojha highlighted the batter's overwhelming confidence by praising Jaiswal for his skill in taking the bowlers by surprise by walking them out to the boundaries.

"A player steps out or plays attackingly if he knows he can handle wherever the ball is pitched. That's why Yashasvi plays like that. He completed his century with a six. It reflected his confidence," "He batted fantastically but the best part was the clarity and maturity he showed. It's not that easy. You get stuck at times but he held the innings together. He lost his partners but he stood firmly like Angad's leg,"