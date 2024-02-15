Advertisement

After being the initiator of the horrible mix-up that led to the run-out dismissal of debutant Sarafaraz Khan on Day 1 of the 3rd India vs England Test, Ravindra Jadeja has admitted his mistake and made it known that it was "his wrong call" that transpired the run-out. Jadeja addressed the subject on the photo-sharing application Instagram and left a story expressing contrition.

Ravindra Jadeja admits his mistake

He came, he saw, he was about to conquer, but got out dismissed via silly run-out. The debutant Sarafaraz Khan played freely with a positive mindset and got to his fifty in no time. The 26-year-old dealt in fours and sixes and left the England bowlers distraught with his batting. But just when it was looking too perfect, the disaster struck and took the scalp of Sarafaraz.

He got out following a yes-no situation that prevailed at the time when Ravindra Jadeja was on 99 and was seeking a quick single to get to his 100. Jadeja spent a considerable time in the '90s and was looking for the easy singles. However, the urge to get to the century cost big time. The debutant batter perished at 62 and received a standing ovation from the Rajkot crowd and his parents, who were there to witness the achievement of their son.

Following the wicket, Ravindra Jadeja received massive flak on social media for being the propellant of the run-out. However, before more weight could be augmented to an already built bundle of criticism, the all-rounder admitted his mistake and lauded the youngster for his innings. Jadeja took to social media to highlight his message.

IND vs ENG: Day 1 summary

Team India endured a terrible start as in the first session the visitors had cornered India by taking three quick wickets. The heroes of the previous match, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill had a flop show with the bat. Reeling at 33/3, captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India and cumulated over 200 runs together. In the process, Rohit completed his 11th Test ton and was going strong. His innings reached the exclamation point at 131 where he misjudged a Mark Wood short ball. Following his dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan continued the onslaught and took the innings forward. Sarfaraz got out at 62. Just before the end of the day, Jadeja also completed his century, and courtesy of the entire batting effort, India reached the mark of 326/5 at stumps on Day 1.

