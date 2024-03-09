×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 07:22 IST

'ITS A NIGHTMARE WATCHING THAT': Nick Knight gives a bowlers perspective on Shubman Gill's onslaught

Former England cricketer Nick Knight lauded Shubman Gill's innings and deemed it as a nightmare for the opposition bowlers.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a ton against England in the 5th IND vs ENG Test at Dharamshala | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Throughout India's innings in the ongoing Test match against England, the top-order batters have put up colossal numbers to aid the team. Skipper Rohit Sharma displayed a captain's knock as he smashed a ton against the Englishmen. But it was Shubman Gill who showcased his prowess and tenacity against the bowling attack and delivered a spectacular display. Gill secured some big hits and reached his ton in their innings. Gill's display was so powerful that it made the opposition bowlers look bleak. A former England bowler also put up his POV over Gill's onslaught against England. 

Also Read: Veteran Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

Advertisement

Shubman Gill's innings against England a 'nightmare' for the opposition, says Nick Knight

Former England cricketer Nick Knight, who is in India for commentary and analyst duties for the IND vs ENG series, was in awe of Shubman Gill's skills in the Dharamshala Test. Gill powered through the English defence and scored a ton in India's innings.

Advertisement

“I could talk about his batting all day, all night. I love watching him bat. I think, obviously, you can be told as many times as you like that you’re going to be good and you’re a good player and all that, but it’s not really until you convince yourself that you can do the job. I think today would have helped that massively. I mean, he unfurled some of his signature shots today. That on-drive, he should do it right-handed, really, the on-drive and that cover drive. I mean, they are fantastic,” Nick Knight said.

“I’m a bowler, it’s probably a nightmare really watching that. But he looked in so much control today. I thought he was probably at his fluent best, actually, and he dovetailed quite nicely in that first session. He started with a half-century. I think he was on something like 26. But very quickly, Shubman was catching up and playing with great fluency,” The former English bowler added.

Also Read: 'ENG SHOULD BLAME themselves': BCCI President Roger Binny SLAMS England for 'Bazball'

Advertisement

India's batsmen were on a tear, with Rohit Sharma (103), Shubman Gill (110), Sarfaraz Khan (56) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65). The only comfort for England was the sight of their captain, Ben Stokes, bowling for the first time since last year's Ashes. However, India scored 473 for eight in their first innings before the close of the second day of the fifth Test here on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

8 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

10 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

12 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

12 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

13 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

13 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

13 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. B'luru’s Rameshwaram Cafe Reopens Amid Tight Security

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. News Live: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Projects Under Viksit Bharat in AP

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi to Embark on 4-State Tour From Today

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. B'luru's Rameshwaram Cafe Gears Up for Reopening Amid Tight Security

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 9

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo