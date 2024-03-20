Advertisement

It was a grand time at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosted their Unbox event that gave a lot of information regarding the upcoming season for the franchise. Fans were able to get a glimpse of the new jersey and enjoy a night as they saw their team having the time of their lives. Virat Kohli made his return to the Chinnaswany as he was all smiles at the showcase. The Team India batter, often regarded as King Kohli, spoke at the event and made a particular request to not address him as a king

Virat Kohli's plea to not call him ‘King’ at RCB Unbox 2024

While the entire team was at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru event, Virat Kohli was the highlight of the night. He is coming off after an extended break as he welcomed his second child with his wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli missed out on the entire India vs England Test series, but he has made his way to Bengaluru to get back into competitive action. The audience went completely crazy as Kohli spoke, expressing their feelings and love for the former RCB skipper. The cries of 'Kohli, Kohli' continued on and on, to the point that Virat had to ask the fans to let him talk. Kohli stated that the squad had to catch a charter jet to Chennai on Tuesday evening following the Unbox event.

However, he also requested the fans to not refer to him as King as he felt embarrassed. After host Danish Sait asked, 'How is the King feeling?' Virat gave his response:

"Let me talk. Guys, we have to get to Chennai tonight. We have a chartered flight so we don't have time [laughs]. Firstly, you need to stop calling me that word [King]. I was telling Faf that it is very embarrassing for me when you call me that name every year, just call me Virat," said the former Team India skipper.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have their first match against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, in the IPL 2024 season-opening match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on March 22, 2024.