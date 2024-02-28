Advertisement

Another league featuring retired cricketers from India kicked off on February 23. Indian Veteran Premier League is a six-team competition featuring superstars of cricket like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle and Herchelle Gibbs. It will feature six teams- Mumbai Champions, VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors and Telangana Tigers.

Raina is leading the VVIP Uttar Pradesh side while Sehwag is the captain of Mumbai Champions. South African legend Gibbs is the skipper of Red Carpet Delhi team while Yusuf Pathan will captain the Chhattisgarh Warriors. The other two teams Telangana Warriors and Praveen Kumar are leading Telangana Tigers and Rajasthan Legends respectively.

IVPL 2024 Format

Indian Veteran Premier League will have 18 matches being played from Feb 23 to March 3. Each team will play five matches in the league phase and top-4 sides will play in the semi-finals. The IVPL final will take place on March 3

IVPL 2024 full schedule and match timings

February 23, Friday Match 1: Mumbai Champions vs Telangana Tigers, 7:00 PM

February 24, Saturday Match 2: Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Red Carpet Delhi, 2:00 PM

Match 3: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan Legends, 7:00 PM

February 25, Sunday Match 4: Telangana Tigers vs Rajasthan Legends Match 5: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Red Carpet

February 26, Monday Match 6: Delhi Telangana Tigers vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh Match 7: Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Mumbai Champions

February 27, Tuesday Match 8: Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions Match 9: Telangana Tigers vs Chhattisgarh Warriors

February 28, Wednesday Match 10: Rajasthan Legends vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 2:00 PM Match 11: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions, 7:00 PM

February 29, Thursday Match 12: VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 2:00 PM Match 13: Rajasthan Legends vs Red Carpet Delhi, 7:00 PM

March 1, Friday Match 14: Rajasthan Legends vs Mumbai Champions, 2:00 PM Match 15: Red Carpet Delhi vs Telangana Tigers, 7:00 PM

March 2, Saturday Semi-Final 1, 2:00 PM Semi-Final 2, 7:00 PM

March 3, Sunday Final, 7:00 PM

How to watch Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Live Telecast & Live Streaming?

IVPL 2024 live telecast is available on DD Sports & Eurosport TV channels in India. Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 live streaming is available on the FanCode app and website. All the matches of the league excluding the IVPL final will be double-headers with the afternoon game starting at 2 pm IST followed by the evening game which will begin at 7 PM IST.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Rajasthan Legends Squad: Praveen Kumar (c), Angelo Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parvinder Awana, Lakhwinder Lakha, Deepak Mohan Kukkar, Sanjay Bamel, Ishan Malhotra, Tarun Kumar, Gaurav Sachdeva, Ravi Kumar Arora, Laxman Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Naresh Gahlot, Rohit Jhalani, Dr Satish Jain, Narendra Kumar Meena, Aman Vohra

Delhi Squad: Herschelle Gibbs (c), Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajeev Tyagi, Jitendra Kumar, Shajil B, Kapil Rana, Vikram Dhanraj Batra, Baburao Yadav, Ashu Sharma, Yujvender Singh, Amit Sharma, Aashis Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Rakesh Tandel, Vikrant Yadav, Amit Tomar

Mumbai Champions Squad: Virender Sehwag (c), Phil Mustard, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Peter Trego, Pankaj Singh, Gaurang Agarwal, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Vinay Yadav, Nirwan Atri, Prashant A Tagade, Vijay Singh, Iqbal Abdulla, Vishwajitsinh Solanki, Hari Singh, Satnam Singh, Ajay Singh, Mohd Javed Mansoori, Vikram Bhaskar, Kapil Mehta

VVIP Uttar Pradesh Squad: Suresh Raina (c), Dan Christian, Chris Mpofu, Rajat Bhatia, Anureet Singh, Parvinder Singh, Bhanu Seth, Rohit Prakash Srivastava, Miratunjay, KS Rana, Joginder Singh, Vinod Wilson, Anshul Kapoor, Parveen Tahappar, Rajender Bisht, Damodar Redkar, Pradeep Kumar Pintu, Chandra Shekara K, Monu Kumar

Telangana Tigers Squad: Chris Gayle (c), Ricardo Powell, Dilshan Munaweera, Sudip Tyagi, Manpreet Gony, Mallikarjun Jagiti, Ravi Kumar, Umamaesh G, Kodamarty Kamalesh, Raghava Ammireddy, Dr Giri, Thota Chandrashekar, Kesari Srikanth, J Jagadeesh Reddy, M Rajakrishna, Abhijit Kadam, Ahmed Quadri, Sameer Shaik, Govinda Raju

Chhattisgarh Warriors Squad: Yusuf Pathan (c), Stuart Binny, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Dwayne Smith, Amit Paul, Rohit Kumar Dhruw, Dhiraj G Narvekar, Ashish Sharma, Mohammed Kalim Khan, Animesh Sharma, Abhishek Tamrakar, Jatin Sahay Saxena, Sushant Shukla, Jitendra Giri, Shadab Jakati, Harpreet Singh, Kranti Kumar Verma, Rupesh Nayak

