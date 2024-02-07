English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Jadeja's tenacious 87 earns Gavaskar's acclaim as best 'all-rounder in the world' vs ENG in 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja's resilient innings of 87 in the 1st Test earned Gavaskar's praise as the world's top all-rounder after his solid performance against England.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ravindra Jadeja
IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates 50 vs England | Image:AP
On day three of the first Test match, England, in their second innings, scored 67/1, trailing India by 123 runs. B. Duckett contributed an unbeaten 30, with O. Pope at 6*. India's bowling was led by R. Ashwin with figures of 1/33 in 6 overs. The match remains finely poised in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

3 things you need to know 

  • India vs England is currently underway 
  • England made 246 in their first innings 
  • India made 436 in their first innings 

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Ravindra Jadeja adds value to the Indian Team

India demonstrated their supremacy in the first Test against England at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scoring an impressive 436 runs in response to England's 246 all out. Despite early losses, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's resilient combination saved India's innings on Day 2. Following Rahul's exit for 86, Jadeja maintained great control, guiding India to a dominating 190-run advantage. 

Notably, Jadeja's performance was highlighted by two successful DRS appeals, resulting in a crucial 87 off 180 deliveries. Previously, his powerful performance with the ball, which included three wickets for 88 runs, boosted India's bowling effort. Sunil Gavaskar lauded Jadeja as the world's best all-rounder, recognising his important contributions to the team. During the commentary, Sunil Gavaskar said: 

"Jadeja is probably the best cricketer in the world with the contribution he makes with bat, ball and in the field," 

"He adds so much value to the team and by all accounts he is an absolute delight in the changing room as well," 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

