sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:16 IST, July 13th 2024

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets; Take Unassailable 3-1 Lead In The Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal's flair was complemented by skipper Shubman Gill's poise as young Indian team cantered to a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 International, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:16 IST, July 13th 2024