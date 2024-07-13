Published 20:16 IST, July 13th 2024

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets; Take Unassailable 3-1 Lead In The Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal's flair was complemented by skipper Shubman Gill's poise as young Indian team cantered to a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 International, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.