Published 17:41 IST, September 30th 2024

Jaiswal, Rahul make fifties to give India command; Bangladesh 26/2 at stumps on Day 4

Jaiswal (71 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine for a lead of 52 runs. Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.