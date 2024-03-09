Advertisement

Slovenia’s second seeded Dalila Jakupovic placed herself in line for double crown after entering the singles final of the W35 Nagpur Open ITF Women’s Championships here on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Jakupovic, a world No 213, will take on South Korea’s Yeonwoo Ku in the final after defeating another Korean player Dayeon Back 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal that lasted for an hour 21 minutes.

Jakupovic’s qualification for the singles final comes after the Slovenian player won the doubles title here at the MSLTA Tennis Academy Tennis Complex.

Jakupovic teamed up with Romania’s Maria Bara to defeat Ku and Justina Mikulskyte (Lithuania) 6-7 (5),7-6 (5), 10-7.

In the other singles semifinal, Ku brushed aside the challenge of Daria Kudashova in an hour and 28 minutes to win 6-2, 7-5.