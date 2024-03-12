Advertisement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently paid tribute to James Anderson for his remarkable achievement of claiming his 700th wicket in Test cricket by presenting him with a special painting. Anderson, affectionately known as the 'Burnley Express', reached this historic milestone during the India versus England Test series.

Anderson's reaction to ECB honouring his 700th Test wicket

Despite the dominance of spinners in the series, Anderson's longevity and mastery of swing bowling were highlighted as he showcased his skills even at the age of 41. His 700th wicket placed him in an elite club alongside spin legends Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, making him the sole pacer in this distinguished list.

The ECB chairman, Richard Thomson, expressed admiration for Anderson's unparalleled accomplishment and service to English cricket by presenting him with a beautiful painting. The artwork was created during the Test match in Dharamshala, adding sentimental value to the gesture.

England Cricket shared a heartwarming video capturing the special moment on their social media platforms. In the video, Thomson emphasized the uniqueness of Anderson's record, stating his belief that it may stand the test of time.

"Most records in sport are there to be broken, this is one I dont think will ever be broken.” 👏



A special presentation by Chair of the ECB Richard Thompson following Jimmy Anderson's 700th Test wicket 🎨 pic.twitter.com/RC7hB5iZuD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 12, 2024

Anderson, in his characteristic wit, humorously remarked that had he known about the honor beforehand, he would have made more effort in his appearance. He jokingly mentioned that he would have ensured to brush his teeth and wash his hair before attending the ceremony.

Expressing gratitude, Anderson shared his delight on Instagram, thanking England Cricket for the thoughtful gift and capturing his genuine happiness at achieving this significant milestone. He concluded with a hashtag, indicating that while he may appear composed outwardly, he is truly smiling on the inside.

