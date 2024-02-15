Advertisement

In a moment of irony, Ravindra Jadeja marked his century with a subdued sword celebration, immediately following the unfortunate run-out of his debutant partner, as James Anderson seemingly taunted him for it.

James Anderson mocks Ravindra Jadeja for sword celebration

Despite the theatrics, Jadeja's return to the India XI from injury was nothing short of spectacular, as he anchored his team's recovery from a precarious 33 for three to a formidable 326 for 5 at stumps. However, his milestone moment was marred by a comedic twist.

Amidst a partnership with debutant Sarfaraz Khan, where Jadeja had contributed only 15 runs, his scoring pace slowed considerably as he approached his hundred. In a moment of indecision, facing Anderson's delivery at 99, Jadeja attempted a quick single but then abruptly changed his mind.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Sarfaraz was left stranded as the throw from Mark Wood found the stumps, resulting in his dismissal by a significant margin. The disappointment was palpable as Sarfaraz left the field, while India's captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed his frustration by tossing his cap in disgust.

Sarfaraz was batting beautifully before the mix-up as he scored one of the fastest half-centuries by an Indian batter on Test debut. However, Jadeja's wrong call cut short Sarfaraz's innings. He was forced to walk back at a score of 62.

Advertisement

Moments after the run-out, Jadeja successfully completed his fourth Test century. He took out his imaginary sword to celebrate the hundred. Anderson was seen mocking the Indian all-rounder for bringing out his trademark celebration after running out Sarfaraz.