Jasprit Bumrah Creates Never Heard Before World Record, Rewrites Record Books At The MCG With Historic 200th Test Wicket

IND vs AUS 4th Test: In a country where batsmen are celebrated as Demigods, Jasprit Bumrah has carved a niche for himself. As far as the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is concerned, Bumrah has been India's standout performer despite all the highs and lows of the series. It is safe to say that the ace India pacer has operated on his own in the IND vs AUS series so far and has delivered in every capacity.

Not to forget that India's only victory in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy came under Jasprit Bumrah who led the Indian team in the first Test match that was played in Perth. Bumrah has taken over 25 wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and this speaks volumes about his mastery in his craft and how he is almost like a curiosity for all the star batters across the globe.

Jasprit Bumrah Reaches 200 Test Wickets

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became the second fastest Indian along with Ravindra Jadeja to complete 200 Test wickets and the first bowler ever to reach that milestone with a sub-20 average during the fourth day’s play of the fourth Test against Australia here. Bumrah dismissed Travis Head for his 200th victim in the post-lunch session, joining Jadeja in the list of bowlers who are fastest to 200 wickets in Tests.

Both Bumrah and Jadeja achieved the feat in their 44th Test, and overall he is 12th Indian bowler in the format to complete the landmark. The recently retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the quickest among Indians to have taken 200 wickets, a feat that he achieved in his 37th Test.

Bumrah Creates Never Heard Before World Record

Among all bowlers who have crossed the 200-wickets mark in Test cricket, Bumrah is the only bowler with an average of under 20 which includes some of the fearsome fast bowlers from the West Indies such as Malcolm Marshall, with 376 wickets at 20.94), Joel Garner with 259 wickets at 20, Curtly Ambrose with 405 wickets at 20.99 as well as England's James Anderson with 704 wickets at 26.45 and even Glenn McGrath (563 wickets at 21.64).

Ashwin is ranked third in the overall list of bowlers who were fastest to 200 Test wickets, behind two leg-spinners -- Pakistan's Yasir Shah (33 Tests) and Australia’s Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests). The dismissal of Head followed by that of Mitchell Marsh's (0), caught behind the wicket, as Bumrah took his wickets tally in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to 28. He had earlier dismissed opener Sam Konstas (8) for his first wicket in Australia's second innings.