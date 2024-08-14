sb.scorecardresearch
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
Published 16:23 IST, August 14th 2024

‘Yes, He Has Been Appointed Bowling Coach of the Senior India Men’s Team’: Jay Shah Confirms

Former South Africa fast bowling great Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday. "Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Shah told PTI.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
