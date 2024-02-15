Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Jay Shah issues FINAL VERDICT on Rahul Dravid's future as senior team's coach as T20 World Cup looms

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah comments on Rahul Dravid's future in the team as the senior Men's coach ahead of the uber-crucial T20 World Cup in the US & West Indies.

Republic Sports Desk
Rahul Dravid with India support staff
Rahul Dravid with India support staff | Image:BCCI
Team India has flourished under the guidance of veteran Rahul Dravid as the senior men's team coach. Under his reign, India emerged as the most successful team in the ODI World Cup until they were humbled by Australia in the final. With the T20 World Cup soon set to knock on the doors, all eyes will remain on the Men in Blue as they aim to end their ICC title drought. Dravid's contract as the head coach was supposed to end after the ODI CWC, but he is still around, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has shared the final verdict on Coach Dravid's tenure. 

Jay Shah opens up on Rahul Dravid's position in the team ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup 

After the ODI World Cup final in 2017, Rahul Dravid's contract expired, yet he was asked to stay on as part of the support staff for the December–January tour to South Africa without having his contract formalised. The BCCI Secretary has confirmed that Dravid will stay as India's head coach till the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June of this year, putting an end to all the rumours.

“After the (2023) World Cup, Rahul bhai had to leave for the South Africa tour immediately. We did not get to meet in between, which finally happened today,” Shah said here on the sidelines of the renaming function of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Why are you worried about a contract for such a senior person like Rahul Dravid? Rahul bhai will remain the coach in the T20 World Cup,” Shah added.

Rahul Dravid with Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rohit Sharma, Paras Mhambrey & more in a team huddle at Mohali | Image: BCCI

But BCCI Secretary Jay Shah did mention that there will be a couple more rounds of talks with Rahul Dravid before the marquee event, which will take place in the United States and West Indies.

The T20 World Cup will bring the Indian Cricket Team to a critical point. With Australia dominating all ICC competitions, including the U19 stage, the Men in Blue must provide a strong performance and establish the pioneer side that will propel them to the peak levels.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

