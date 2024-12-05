Jay Shah Receives Warm Welcome On His First Day As The ICC Chairman At Governing Body's HQ in Dubai

Jay Shah, the newly elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), kickstarted his tenure with a visit to the ICC headquarters in Dubai. He was unanimously elected to the position and became the youngest to hold the position at 36 years of age. On his first visit to his new office, Shah received a warm welcome and met the key figures of the governing body to discuss the future of the game.

Jay Shah's Visits ICC Headquarters

On Thursday, Jay Shah started his new innings. From being the secretary of BCCI, he has witnessed an elevation to become the new chairman of the ICC, succeeding Greg Barclay at the post. Through social media, Jay Shah disseminated glimpses of what transpired on Day 1 of the duty as the chairman of ICC. The shared clip displays Shah indulging in a meet-and-greet session with the ICC staff and also engaged with the ICC's media rights partners at the annual broadcast workshop hosted in Dubai.