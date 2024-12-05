sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Devendra Fadnavis | Revanth Reddy | ISRO Proba -3 Launch | Deep State Triangle | Bitcoin |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Jay Shah Receives Warm Welcome On His First Day As The ICC Chairman At Governing Body's HQ in Dubai

Published 21:51 IST, December 5th 2024

Jay Shah Receives Warm Welcome On His First Day As The ICC Chairman At Governing Body's HQ in Dubai

Jay Shah, the newly elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), kickstarted his tenure with a visit to the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jay Shah visits ICC HQ
Jay Shah visits ICC HQ | Image: screengrab
Advertisement

Jay Shah, the newly elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), kickstarted his tenure with a visit to the ICC headquarters in Dubai. He was unanimously elected to the position and became the youngest to hold the position at 36 years of age. On his first visit to his new office, Shah received a warm welcome and met the key figures of the governing body to discuss the future of the game.

Jay Shah's Visits ICC Headquarters

On Thursday, Jay Shah started his new innings. From being the secretary of BCCI, he has witnessed an elevation to become the new chairman of the ICC, succeeding Greg Barclay at the post. Through social media, Jay Shah disseminated glimpses of what transpired on Day 1 of the duty as the chairman of ICC. The shared clip displays Shah indulging in a meet-and-greet session with the ICC staff and also engaged with the ICC's media rights partners at the annual broadcast workshop hosted in Dubai.

Also Read |'PCB Can Sue ICC': Former Pakistan Captain Warns Jay Shah Amid Champions Trophy Chaos

Describing his first day, Jay Shah wrote, "A great start at the ICC HQ connecting with my colleagues on the Board and the ICC team. Let the work begin!"

Updated 21:51 IST, December 5th 2024