Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

Jaydev Unadkat to return to county side Sussex this year

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will return to the English club side Sussex for the final five games of the County Championship campaign.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy | Image:AP
 Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will return to the English club side Sussex for the final five games of the County Championship campaign.

Last season, the 32-year-old, who has played four Tests for India, had played three of the final four County Championship matches for Sussex, taking 11 wickets at 24.18, which helped the side register a third-place finish in Division 2.

Unadkat, who last represented India in the two-Test away series against the West Indies in 2023, came up with his best performance against Leicestershire on Sussex's home ground, taking six second-innings wickets to guide the country side to a 15-run win.

Unadkat, who captained Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season, said he cannot wait to get back to Hove.

"It was at Hove last season when we won a last-day thriller against Leicestershire, that gave me a sense of belongingness to county cricket, and to Sussex as my home," said Unadkat in a statement.

"When (head coach) Farby (Paul Farbrace) offered me a contract this season for the last leg of the championship, I was sure I wanted to come back and hopefully win games with the guys.

"While my first county season was good, I can't wait to be back and push for that promotion this summer which everyone at Hove is rooting for!" he added.

Sussex head coach Farbrace said Unadkat had shown his class during the last season and hoped the Indian would continue in the same vein this season.

"We are all delighted that Jaydev is returning to The 1st Central County Ground for the final five championship matches of the coming season.

"Jaydev lived up to the expectation that not only would he show his class on the field, but he would also be a fantastic person and be part of what we are all trying to achieve. Jaydev is a lovely guy who did everything he could to help our players and share his fantastic knowledge," said Farbrace.

Unadkat will don the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey in the upcoming edition of the IPL following which he will be available for county stint. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

