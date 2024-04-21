Advertisement

Even on her way out, Jhulan Goswami did the work of legends as she registered another massive milestone during her farewell match against England at Lord's. During the third and final England vs India ODI on Saturday, the 39-year-old became the first women's cricketer in history to bowl 10,000 or more deliveries in this format. This feat of longevity is just a testament to the legend's spectacular career.

Jhulan Goswami's glittering career in numbers

Other than becoming the first women's cricketer to bowl 10,000 or more deliveries in ODIs, Jhulan Goswami will also leave the sport as the highest international wicket-taker with 355 scalps across all formats. She has represented the country in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, 68 T20Is, picking up 44, 255 and 56 wickets respectively across all these formats. And that is not it, she will also end her career as the joint highest wicket-taker in World Cups with 39 scalps to her name.

India whitewashes England 3-0 in Jhulan's farewell match

A fairy-tale ending befitting her glorious career marked Jhulan Goswami's last waltz as India women beat England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to record their first clean sweep in this country. Sent into bat, India were all out for a meagre score of 169, which at that point seemed that they may have fallen many runs short of making the match a memorable one for their legendary seamer, who is calling it quits after two decades of incredible service to the game.

However, the Indians managed to eke out a win as Charlotte Dean (47) was adjudged run out in dramatic fashion by Deepti Sharma. Dean, who nearly pulled off a stunning win for the hosts after they were reeling at 65 for seven and then 103 for eight, was out of her ground and Deepti simply held the ball to remove the bails, leaving the Englishwoman stunned.

When it came to India's remarkable bowling performance, Renuka Singh ended as the pick amongst them with outstanding figures of 4/29 following her 10-over spell. As for the others, the retiring Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked two wickets apiece.

