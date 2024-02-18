English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Joe Root gifts his bat to a young CSK fan in Rajkot, heart-warming gesture goes viral

Joe Root displayed a heartwarming gesture by presenting one of his bats to a young fan adorned in a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey.

Vishal Tiwari
Joe Root gifts his bat to a CSK fan
Joe Root gifts his bat to a CSK fan | Image:X/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the third Test of the five-match series at Rajkot, England endured a crushing 434-run defeat against India. Joe Root's struggles with form persisted in this game, as he remained unable to notch up a substantial score in the six innings he has played throughout the series. 

Also Read: HISTORIC WIN: India record its biggest run-margin victory in Tests, beat England by 434 runs

Joe Root gifts his bat to a young CSK fan

Despite the setback, Joe Root displayed a heartwarming gesture by presenting one of his bats to a young fan adorned in a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey, within the stands of Niranjan Shah Stadium. This act of kindness resonated with fans, leading to the viral spread of the image across social media platforms.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja joins R Ashwin in elusive list, extends streak of record-breaking numbers

England endured a tough day on the field, facing a resounding defeat at the hands of India by a margin of 434 runs, marking India's largest-ever victory margin in Test cricket. The English team experienced two significant batting collapses in the final two days of the match. 

Although England began their first innings with promise, highlighted by some impressive cricket from Ben Duckett, the team struggled to maintain momentum. Following Duckett's dismissal, none of the English batters were able to sustain a positive start.

Once again, England's top-order batsmen faltered in the second innings, failing to accumulate significant runs. In contrast, India showcased their batting prowess by amassing a substantial total, posting 445 runs in the first innings and declaring at 430/4 in their second innings.

India posted a target of 557 runs for England to chase down in the final innings of the third Test. England failed miserably, getting all out for 122 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed a century in the first innings, picked up a five-wicket haul for India in the final innings. He was named the player of the match. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

