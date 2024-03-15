Jofra Archer shows IPL teams what they are dearly missing with stump-breaking performance for KSCA

Advertisement

With his express pace and a short delivery that can trouble even the greatest of batters, Jofra Archer is a bowler that every team wants to have in its squad. However, with the long stretch of injuries, Archer hasn't been able to showcase his best in the last few years. Mumbai Indians, who were willing to wait for him despite being aware of his injured state also released him ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. So, where is Jofra Archer up to these days?

Jofra Archer makes a roaring comeback in a warm-up game

England's fastest bowler Jofra Archer, who last played competitive cricket in May 2023, looked in fine rhythm with figures of 2 for 22 in a seven-over spell for Karnataka State Cricket Association XI (KSCA XI) against his own county side Sussex in a two-day warm-up game here.

Archer, who is part of the visiting Sussex side here, has not played for England since March 2023 and underwent elbow surgery in May after he had to leave MI's IPL campaign midway through the tournament.

Subsequently, the England and Wales Cricket Board did not allow Archer, who was released by Mumbai Indians, to enter the IPL players' auction in December last year, citing the need to manage his workload.

Even though, the 28-year-old was retained by MI Cape Town for this year's SA20, his participation in the tournament did not eventuate.

Wicket - Alsop out lbw, b Archer



The KSCA XI’s newest addition looks like a decent player tbf. 😅 pic.twitter.com/KXOTr6AgRI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) March 15, 2024

Jofra Archer bowled well but Sussex took the lead

Despite Archer appearing for them as a guest player, the KSCA XI could not prevent Sussex from taking the first-innings lead and finishing their two-day warm-up match on a strong note here on Friday.

Archer, who is on an extended recuperation trail, bowled seven overs and took two wickets (2/22) to support left-arm spinner Paras Gurbax (5/80), but the visitors made 365 before getting bowled out.

KSCA were bundled out for 201 in their first innings, and thus Sussex gained an innings lead of 164 runs.

The home finished their second innings at 162 for four.

Earlier, Tom Alsop (60, 109b, 7x4) and James Coles (87, 107b, 14x4) anchored the innings of Sussex with fine fifties.

Archer trapped Alsop in front of the wicket, while he castled Oli Carter (31, 33b, 3x4).

Brief scores: KSCA XI: 201 all out in 162/4 drew with Sussex: 365 all out in 71.4 overs (James Coles 87, Tom Alsop 60; Paras Gurbax 5/80, Jofra Archer 2/22).

(With inputs from PTI)