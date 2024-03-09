Advertisement

At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, during the second innings of the current fifth Test match between India and England, Kuldeep Yadav took the wicket of Jonny Bairstow after a heated disagreement between Bairstow and Shubman Gill.

Also Read:RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

Advertisement

Shubman Gill and Jonny Bairstow got involved in a heated exchange

Tensions between the two players grew as Gill tried to make Bairstow hazardous through sledging. The England batsman responded by bringing up Gill's previous dismissal from the Test match. James Anderson had bowled Gill out in India's opening innings.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill left the game having contributed significantly to India's innings and scored an outstanding 110 runs. Together, he and captain Rohit Sharma had put up a strong 171-run opening partnership. Throughout his 150-ball innings, Gill hit 12 boundaries and five sixes. Following Bairstow's remarks, Gill was questioned and exchange was:

Jonny Bairstow: What did you say to Jimmy (James Anderson) about getting tired and he got you out after that? Shubman Gill: So what, it was after 100, how many have you got here? Jonny Bairstow: How many have you got in England? Sarfaraz: Chup rehne ko bol usko, Thoda sa runs kya Banadiya series m jyada uchal Raha hai (Ask him to shut up, after making a few runs in the series, you have begun to leap a lot.)

In a stressful time on the pitch, Gill quickly responded to Bairstow's question about his wicket by James Anderson, highlighting the England player's disappointing performance in the series. Gill then emphasized the importance of his own century, forcing Bairstow to question Gill's record in England.

Advertisement

Also Read: James Anderson takes his 700th scalp in Dharamshala

After the event, Shubman Gill and his teammates celebrated their success when Kuldeep Yadav quickly removed Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow looked positive, scoring 39 runs off only 30 deliveries with three boundaries and three sixes, but the left-arm spinner Yadav caught him in front of the stumps with his ball.

Advertisement

Jonny Bairstow's dismal performance in the five-match series came to an end in this innings. He got off to several good starts but was never able to build on any of them, ending the series without a single half-century. Bairstow scored 238 runs in 10 innings, including a ‌series-high score of 39.