Jonny Bairstow, the England wicketkeeper-batter, is on the brink of completing a century of Test matches, a milestone he holds dear considering the challenges he has faced along the way. As he prepares to receive his 100th Test cap during the fifth and final Test against India starting on Thursday, Bairstow, at 34 years old, reflects on the significance of this achievement. His journey to this point has been marked by both personal struggles and professional setbacks, making this milestone all the more meaningful.

Incredible coincidence for Jonny Bairstow in Dharamsala

When he takes the field for England on March 7, Jonny Bairstow will become the 17th Englishman to complete 100 Tests for his country. For him, it's not just a numerical achievement but a testament to resilience, perseverance, and dedication amidst adversity. Bairstow also touched upon the incredible coincidence for him Dharamsala. Interestingly, Bairstow also played his 100th ODI at the same venue.

"It means hell of a lot. It will be an emotional week for me," Bairstow said of the marquee game.

Speaking about the pitch for the match, he lauded the groundsmen for doing a brilliant job not long after the venue's outfield was criticised during the ODI World Cup.

"The ground staff has done a brilliant job with the outfield considering the state it was in during the ODI World Cup. It looks like a good pitch and if you are alluding to the fast bowlers getting help from the surface, it will be favourable to both teams," Bairstow said.

When asked about the Dharamsala venue, Jonny Bairstow said, "Cape Town is my favourite but don't think there is a more picturesque ground in the world than Dharamsala."

Jonny Bairstow was just 8 when his father David, a former England wicketkeeper, died by suicide. His mother Janet kept the family together even as she battled and defeated breast cancer twice.

India have already sealed an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the series. India secured the series after winning the fourth Test match in Ranchi. This is the 17th consecutive Test series that India have won at home, the most for any Test playing nation.

(With PTI inputs)