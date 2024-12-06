JP Duminy Steps Down As South Africa's White-ball Batting Coach Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Former South African international JP Duminy has stepped down as the country's white-ball batting coach due to personal reasons. Duminy's decision comes ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy, a major international tournament.

JP Duminy was appointed to the role in March 2023, as part of Rob Walter's support staff. During his tenure, he played a key role in guiding the South African white-ball team to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, Duminy had to leave the team's camp ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean earlier this year, also citing personal reasons. It remains unclear whether Duminy will continue to be involved in coaching in the immediate future.

JP Duminy's experience as a player and coach will undoubtedly be missed by the South Africa team. He had previously coached the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and the domestic side Boland, showcasing his expertise in the coaching realm.

In a recent development, JP Duminy was appointed as the head coach of the Sharjah Warriorz, a team competing in the International League T20 (ILT20), in September this year.

JP Duminy had a storied career spanning over 15 years. He made his international debut in 2004 and went on to play 46 Tests, 199 ODIs, and 81 T20Is for South Africa. A skilled left-handed batsman and occasional off-spin bowler, Duminy was known for his elegant strokeplay and ability to play match-winning innings.