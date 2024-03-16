Advertisement

Bokaro Blasters are set to face the Singhbhum Strikers in the 28th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League live in India (JPL T20) on Monday, September 28. The BOK vs SIN live streaming will begin at 1:30 pm IST. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. Here are the BOK vs SIN live streaming details and info on how to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India.

BOK vs SIN live streaming and preview

Strikers have failed to capitalise on the impressive start they had in the JPL T20. They will have a point to prove as they take on the table-toppers Blasters in their upcoming encounter. Blasters sit comfortably at the above all the other teams, having lost only two of their eight matches in the JPL T20 so far. Strikers, on the other hand, have only three wins by their side in the nine matches they featured in.

The last time these two teams took on each other, Blasters came out on top in a rain-hit contest. With the match reduced to 15-overs per side, Strikers fell short of the 100-run target by 2 runs. A yet another thriller is on the cards as the Strikers look to fight their way up back on the JPL T20 points table.

BOK vs SIN live streaming: How to watch Jharkhand Premier League live in India?

Fans of JPL T20 can tune-in to the FanCode app to catch BOK vs Sin live streaming along with all the matches of Jharkhand Premier League live in India. For BOK vs SIN live scores, one can visit the Twitter handle of JSCA.

JPL T20 live streaming: Weather and pitch report

The two teams will look forward to battling it out in an uninterrupted contest as rain hindered their previous clash. As per AccuWeather, conditions are most likely to be sunny throughout the match with a partial cloud cover. The strip at Ranchi assisted the bowlers in the first half of Jharkhand Premier League live in India, however, the wicket has got better as the competition has progressed. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, considering the wicket and the conditions.

BOK vs SIN live streaming: Squad list

BOK vs SIN live streaming: BOK squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

BOK vs SIN live streaming: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh