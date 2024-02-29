Advertisement

Team India sealed a pompous series win over England thanks to Dhruv Jurel's masterclass in the fourth Test match. When other batters failed to showcase their prowess, the stumper leapt into action and played a vital role in the team's win at Ranchi Test. Jurel received his Test cap alongside Sarfaraz Khan at the IND vs ENG Rajkot Test and replaced KS Bharat in the keeper's position, and was exemplary in the stance. After the win in the Ranchi Test, Jurel penned his heartfelt thoughts for Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

Also Read: WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy takes down a pitch invader at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, match briefly halted

Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel presents his thoughts for Rahul Dravid after his Test Debut at IND vs ENG match

After India's win over England in the fourth Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Dhruv Jurel penned his emotional thoughts for Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and said that no matter the team, he will remain a student to him. Jurel wrote the message for Dravid on the social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) ahead of the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala. In addition to coaching Jurel's senior national team, Dravid oversaw the Under-19 World Cup-winning team, and Yashasvi Jaiswal was also a part of it. In the collage shared by the young stumper, Dravid and Jurel can be seen together in the locker room, with Jaiswal also visible in the frame. Another photo was of the coach hugging Dhruv Jurel after the Ranchi Test match win. “Junior to Senior but always a student of this great man,” Jurel posted on ‘X’.

Advertisement

Junior to Senior but always a student of this great man. 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/lsyCXmo5qz — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) February 28, 2024

Dhruv Jurel was presented with his Test cap by veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, ahead of India's third Test match against England. He had a successful start to his Test career, helping India defeat England in Rajkot and subsequently in Ranchi. Despite missing out on his maiden fifty, he was named Player of the Match at the Ranchi Test for his outstanding performances in both innings.

Advertisement

Also Read: Veteran James Anderson reflects on honing his skills by studying a legendary Indian fast bowler

Team India will head to the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, HP, for the ultimate Test match against England and conclude the red-ball series. Team India have won the series with a 3-1 lead and will aim to end it on a high note, while England will look to take a win.