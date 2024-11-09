Published 14:48 IST, November 9th 2024
Jurel Shines Again But India A Lose By 6 Wickets Against Australia A
Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel built a strong case for a possible Test eleven inclusion with his second successive fifty but it was not enough to prevent India A going down to Australia A by six wickets on the third day of the second and final unofficial Test here on Saturday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dhruv Jurel | Image: screengrab
