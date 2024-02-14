Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

‘Just a number…’: Ben Stokes focused on milestone 100th Test as India clash looms in Rajkot

England's Ben Stokes remains focused on his 100th Test, downplaying the milestone as the India clash approaches in Rajkot, emphasising the task at hand.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
rohit sharma and ben stokes
Ben Stokes | Image:bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The 3rd Test between India and England, tied 1-1, is set for intense cricket action from February 15th to 19th. Notable players in the India squad include Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and emerging talent Devdutt Padikkal, who will take on the England squad, which includes Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and more. The match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, promising an enthralling battle between the two cricketing giants.

Also Read: SA20 is blessed to have six of the strongest IPL teams: Graeme Smith

Ben Stokes discusses his forthcoming 100th Test for England 

England's captain, Ben Stokes, has modestly understated the value of his forthcoming 100th Test match, emphasising his commitment to giving his all for the Three Lions every time. Stokes is likely to become England's 16th Test centurion when he leads his side against India in the third match of the ongoing five-game series in Rajkot on Thursday.

Stokes expressed gratitude for the chances he has had during his career but added that he will not linger on the emotions surrounding his forthcoming 100th Test appearance. With England returning after a rejuvenating break in Abu Dhabi, the squad is keen to start action in Rajkot, and Stokes' milestone match is expected to provide as an additional source of inspiration. According to BBC, Ben Stokes said: 

"Every Test is just as important as the next one. Then there's the next one, which will be 101 - it's just one more," 

"It's a sign of longevity, but 99, 100 or 101 doesn't make much difference. It's just a number.

"I don't want it to sound like I'm not thankful for the opportunities I've had, but with milestones, it's not done until it's done,"

Ben Stokes has developed into one of cricket's best all-round players since making his debut 11 years back. Stokes has skillfully managed his schedule in tandem with his growth, carefully giving each format varying degrees of priority at different points in his career.

His route to England captaincy is evidence of his amazing progress in the contemporary game, and his passion to Test cricket is clear. In his relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum, Stokes has led England's Test team to 14 wins in 20 matches, which is a noteworthy accomplishment.

Also Read: He's already 36: Gavaskar's BLUNT take on MI replacing Rohit as captain

During the current Test series in India, Stokes has chosen to concentrate just on his batting despite his skill with the bat and the ball. This choice is the result of treating a knee ailment throughout 2023, which will lead to surgery during the ODI World Cup. Throughout the Test series, Stokes has made it apparent that he intends to contribute as a batsman and has chosen not to bowl while still recovering. He added: 

“We don't have a plan with where I go with my intensity. It's just how I feel at the time, but also not getting too far ahead. The rest of my body has to get up to speed with bowling and this was another step forward,”

 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

