Advertisement

Ahead of the start of India vs England 5-match affair, anticipation was peaking over how England's aggressive approach, famed as "Bazball" would fare at the spinning tracks of India, against the side that for many years has remained invincible at home. England started on a positive note, took its chances and reaped the win in Hyderabad. However, could not carry forward the momentum and as it turned out, India thrashed England in the rest of the series to cinch the bilateral contest 4-1.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan sings praise of Team India after England humiliation

Advertisement

Nasser Hussain on England's loss against India

Since the results always bring reactions, England's resounding loss has made the former England captain, Nasser Hussain candidly ask the England team to introspect and dissect what has gone wrong in the series. Hussain wants the team to learn from the opposition and find a way to not collapse in key positions. He expressed disappointment with Zak Crawley over not capitalising on the starts

Advertisement

"We just get lost with the term 'Bazball'. The team, the management don't like the term 'Bazball'. They need to look at their own individual performance, look at the opposition, like anything in life, try and learn, 'why do we collapse in positions like that'. Zak Crawley, why did I keep getting starts and then getting out." Hussain told Sky Sports.

A 4⃣-1⃣ series win 🙌



BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr. @JayShah presents the 🏆 to #TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/KKpRaaGbOU — BCCI (@BCCI)

Also Read | I know what it's like to lose to India's 'B' Team: Ex-Aussie captain Tim

Nasser Hussain hints Ben Stokes led his team down

Nasser Hussain further focused on England's defeat and highlighted aspects like, Ben Duckett not contributing anything else except the match-winning knock of 196 that came in the 1st Test, and Ben Stokes' poor show with the bat also did not help their case.

"Ben Duckett, I got a 150, did I need to charge quite so early when the ball is new and you don't know how much it's spinning'. Ollie Pope, a brilliant 196, but nothing else. How do we improve? Ben Stokes has had a poor series with the bat. Maybe it's because he's only been playing as a batter up until this match when he got that wicket and bowled a bit. How was the mindset of playing only as a batter? Just look at your own game and improve. That's how you become a better cricketer and a better team."