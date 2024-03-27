×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

JUST PAKISTAN THINGS! PCB loses faith in Afridi & Masood, want Babar back as captain but Azam has...

PCB has run into a problem as they are losing faith on their existing skipper and want Babar Azam to lead again. But the ex-skipper has been having reservations

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Babar Azam
Babar Azam | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
All is not well on the neighboring side as the Pakistan Cricket Board has run into a skipper issue. While the Men in Green have Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi leasing the national side in various formats, it looks like the Board is losing faith in the current skippers. The team has been marred with inconsistency since the ODI World Cup and has failed to recover. They have run into the issue since Babar Azam stepped down as the skipper. Now, the team has seemingly run out of options and is figuring a way out to bring Babar back as a captain.

PCB loses faith in current skippers, wants Babar Azam back to lead the team - Reports

It seems that the Pakistan Cricket Board no longer believes that Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi can guide the national team towards success and that former captain Babar Azam is the greatest candidate to take the helm once again. Babar quit as Pakistan captain across all formats after his team failed to make it past the group stages during the ODI World Cup in India last year.

After Babar stepped down, Shaheen was named the captain of the Twenty20 internationals, whilst Masood was named captain of the Test format.

"The funny part is that the powers that be appear to have lost faith in Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi's ability to lead the national side in Test and T20 formats with the change in the board's chairmanship," a source confided.

Pakistan's Babar Azam in action at the ODI World Cup in India | Image: AP 

The source added that the interesting part is that Babar is now showing some attitude.

"Feelers have been sent out to Babar to find out if he is ready to take charge again and he has shown some reservations. Apparently, he wants some assurances from the board chairman," the source added.

According to the source, it has additionally been determined that the board chairman will discuss with Babar and veteran players like Imad Wasim and Muhammad Amir shortly to clear up any confusion that exists.

PCB is attempting to bounce back after several changes in the board to bring stability, and having all the players on the same page is their number one priority.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

