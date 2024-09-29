Published 15:00 IST, September 29th 2024
Kanpur Test: Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh Match Called off Due to Wet Outfield
The Day 3 of the India vs Bangladesh match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh was called off due to wet outfield despite no rains
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
A groundsman prepares the pitch on the third day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur | Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:16 IST, September 29th 2024