Published 12:32 IST, October 1st 2024

Kanpur Test: India in driver's seat as Bangladesh all out for 146; Hosts need 95 runs to win

Spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Jasprit Bumrah worked their magic as India dismissed Bangladesh for 146 in their second innings, giving the hosts a target of 95 runs to win the second Test and make a clean sweep of the two-match series on Tuesday.