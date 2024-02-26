Advertisement

Following an abysmal show in the 4th Test against India in Ranchi, England did not see any improvement in their WTC 2023-25 rankings. The side nosedived to the 8th spot following a massive defeat in the 3rd Test against India, and a reverberating loss in Ranchi has not made their prospects any better. India on the other hand are handsomely positioned at second, just behind the leaders, New Zealand.

IND vs ENG: Virender Sehwag takes a jibe at England

Ahead of the start of the India vs England Test, excitement was at its highest point, as Bazball was about to arrive in India. The approach found success immediately landing but could not settle following the heist in Hyderabad. The hat-trick of losses has piled up a plethora of questions and many experts are seemingly at the cusp of rejecting the brainchild of England Test coach Brandon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

As the results are not falling into the right place, it has given the ever-verbose Virender Sehwag another base to take a swipe at England. The former India opener has taken to social media platform X to poke fun at England. Following their 5-wicket loss, Sehwag has aimed at England over their position in the WTC points table.

Here's what Sehwag wrote on X:

"Karlo Entertainment, England. Jeet jaisi boring cheez Bharat, Australia, New Zealand kar lenge." (Handle the Entertainment account, England. Leave the boring element i.e., victory to India, Australia, New Zealand).

Aside from posting the satirical caption, Sehwag also dropped the graphic of the WTC points table and attached with it the viral still of famous comedian Late. Raju Srivastav, delivering his popular phrase "Yeh karlo pehle" (Do this first).

Karlo Entertainment ,

England.

Jeet jaisi boring cheez Bharat, Australia, New Zealand kar lenge . pic.twitter.com/srREBULvXl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 26, 2024

India vs England 4th Test Day 4 in a nutshell

After leaving the pitch at a firm position on 40/0, Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, started from where they left off. The two put on 87 runs together, and in the process skipper completed another half-century. Both departed in a quick session, and following that three other batters also joined them back in the pavilion. However, Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel showcased a cautious approach and took India pst the winning line. India won the match by 5 wickets and clinched the series 3-1, with one match still left to be played. The 5th and final Test will begin from March 7 onwards.

