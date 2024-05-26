Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. After losing the toss, KKR delivered a clinical performance with the ball, dismissing SRH for just 113 runs, the lowest total ever in an IPL final. KKR then chased down the modest target of 114 with 57 balls to spare. Venkatesh Iyer was instrumental in the chase, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 26 balls.

Kavya Maran can't stop tears from rolling down her cheek

Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), was seen in tears after her team suffered a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final. A video of Maran shedding tears following the loss has gone viral on social media, capturing the emotional aftermath of the one-sided match.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final

Opting to bat first, SRH were off to a disastrous start as they lost their top guns Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head with just six runs on the board, with the latter getting dismissed for a first-ball duck to a beautiful outswinger.

Before that, Abhishek was bowled by Mitchell Starc on the fifth ball of the first over, a peach of a delivery opening up the left-hander before hitting the top of the off stump.

SRH were in all sorts of trouble as Starc accounted for the wicket of Rahul Tripathi to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the fifth over, the swing doing the trick for KKR bowlers early on.

First-change bowler Harshit Rana continued the good work and got rid of Nitish Reddy (13). Andre Russell dismissed Aiden Markram in his first over as SRH slipped to 62/5 in the 11th over. SRH could not recover from there and were bowed out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.



