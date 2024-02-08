Advertisement

Zaheer Khan and Kevin Pietersen had a fun banter during their broadcasting session of the 2nd India vs England Test. As England were in a huge spot of bother on Day 4 of the 2nd Test, the former competitors turned commentary partners indulged in a friendly back-and-forth on the sidelines. While the subject of their dialogue was their respective wickets in international cricket, the comical element flowed as soon as the name of former India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was brought into the conversation.

IND vs ENG: Zaheer Khan and Kevin Pietersen hark back on their international wickets

Speaking about his Test wickets, KP reminisced about his first Test scalp which came in the form of Kamran Akmal in the Lord's Test of 2006. Sequentially, Zak's turn came and he was asked about his 300th Test wicket. Unsure at first, he got it right by taking the name of Jacques Kallis. Praising Zaheer for his recollection, Pietersen then brought to the notice his second wicket as well, which was of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For the unaware, Pietersen took the wicket of MS Dhoni in 2007 at Oval. Witnessing him going over the moon for picking up the wicket of his former captain, Zaheer Khan gave a quick retort to KP and reminded him about the number of times Yuvraj Singh got him out.

#OnThisDay at Trent Bridge, England tried to prank Zaheer Khan by throwing jelly beans around him as he walked in to bat. Zaheer, felt insulted with what the Englishmen were doing, had a big argument with Kevin Pietersen afterward.@ImZaheer @KP24 @TrentBridge @vikrantgupta73 pic.twitter.com/u04lGSQM7V — Harshit (@harshitags15) July 29, 2020

India vs England: The Zak and KP show

Here's how the conversation went between Zaheer Khan and Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen: You know who else I've got in my pocket here? The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Right there, there he is next to Kamran Akmal.

Zaheer Khan: You know I met Yuvraj Singh recently and he was talking about Kevin Pietersen being there.

Kevin Pietersen: Yeah, I knew it. I knew you were going to say that.

Kevin Pietersen: Yuvraj got me a few times (with a laugh).

As a broadcaster, the former England captain has been quite verbose on the mic, but his stint in the India tour is now over, leaving fans yearning for more such future side banters.