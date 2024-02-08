Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:12 IST
Kevin Pietersen says 'I have Dhoni in my pocket', Zaheer HUMBLES HIM with epic 'Yuvraj Singh' jibe
Zaheer Khan gave a befitting reply to Kevin Pietersen after the former England captain bragged about taking the scalp of MS Dhoni in Tests.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Zaheer Khan and Kevin Pietersen had a fun banter during their broadcasting session of the 2nd India vs England Test. As England were in a huge spot of bother on Day 4 of the 2nd Test, the former competitors turned commentary partners indulged in a friendly back-and-forth on the sidelines. While the subject of their dialogue was their respective wickets in international cricket, the comical element flowed as soon as the name of former India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was brought into the conversation.
Also Read | 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return
Advertisement
IND vs ENG: Zaheer Khan and Kevin Pietersen hark back on their international wickets
Speaking about his Test wickets, KP reminisced about his first Test scalp which came in the form of Kamran Akmal in the Lord's Test of 2006. Sequentially, Zak's turn came and he was asked about his 300th Test wicket. Unsure at first, he got it right by taking the name of Jacques Kallis. Praising Zaheer for his recollection, Pietersen then brought to the notice his second wicket as well, which was of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For the unaware, Pietersen took the wicket of MS Dhoni in 2007 at Oval. Witnessing him going over the moon for picking up the wicket of his former captain, Zaheer Khan gave a quick retort to KP and reminded him about the number of times Yuvraj Singh got him out.
Advertisement
Also Read | Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings
Advertisement
India vs England: The Zak and KP show
Here's how the conversation went between Zaheer Khan and Kevin Pietersen
Advertisement
Kevin Pietersen: You know who else I've got in my pocket here? The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Right there, there he is next to Kamran Akmal.
Zaheer Khan: You know I met Yuvraj Singh recently and he was talking about Kevin Pietersen being there.
Advertisement
Kevin Pietersen: Yeah, I knew it. I knew you were going to say that.
Kevin Pietersen: Yuvraj got me a few times (with a laugh).
Advertisement
As a broadcaster, the former England captain has been quite verbose on the mic, but his stint in the India tour is now over, leaving fans yearning for more such future side banters.
Advertisement
Published February 7th, 2024 at 16:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
DSSSB Admit Card 2024 ReleasedEducation8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.