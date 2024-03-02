Advertisement

Player turned batting coach of Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard, is among the guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. To make himself present at the event, Pollard has taken a break from his cricket commitments and will not feature in the PSL match between Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Kieron Pollard attends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Pollard is attending the 3-day event which began on March 1, 2024, at Jamnagar, Gujarat. The all-rounder shared the pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle. The 36-year-old is attending the event with wife Jenna.

While he has called it a career on the international front, Kieron Pollard is very much active when it comes to franchise cricket. Whether it is PSL, SA20, or MLC, Pollard is a prominent part of many T20 leagues. He is the adjudged captain of MI Emirates, MI Cape Town, and MI New York in three T20 leagues.

In PSL, he plays for Karachi Kings, where he has proven to be a standout player this season. He is the team's leading run-scorer at this juncture. He has so far amassed 196 runs in 5 innings at an average of 161.98. He will resume his duties for Kings on March 4, following the culmination of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration.

Kieron Pollard's association with Mumbai Indians continues

Kieron Pollard was a part of the MI squad for over a decade. During that period he played countless match-winning innings for the IPL franchise and had the prowess of impacting the game by just being present on the field. Considering his exceptional service to the team, when MI did not retain him for the 2023 season, they in turn offered him the job of the batting coach. Pollard took the offering and left a heartfelt note announcing his conclusion as a player.

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians. I have decided to call time on my IPL career.”

Pollard added:

“I understand that this incredible franchise, which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, 'Once an MI always an MI'.”

He continued:

“I am immensely proud, honored and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.”

Kieron Pollard further shared his unwavering bond with the Ambani family, saying:

“Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support, and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me.

He added:

"I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying "We are family". Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians.”