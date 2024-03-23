Advertisement

In the 3rd T20 match of IPL, Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers (SRH) at 7:30 pm. With a star-studded lineup including Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and others, KKR is looking to secure a victory at their home ground, Eden Gardens. The stage is set for an intense battle between these two competitive teams. Stay tuned for what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks

Keepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Travis Head (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Toss Update

The IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH match toss will take place on Friday, March 23nd, at 07:00 PM

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Weather Report

For the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 3, the weather is expected to be around 30°C with a chance of precipitation. The pitch is batting-friendly and best suited to spin. The average 1st innings score is projected to be around 179, promising an exciting contest between bat and ball.

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Pitch Update

The Eden Gardens surface is well-known for providing support to both hitters and bowlers. Initially, seam and swing will be accessible to the bowlers, but as the game develops, the pitch is predicted to help the batsmen more, while spinners are also likely to see some turn. However, given that it is the opening match of the season, the spinners may not receive much support.

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain