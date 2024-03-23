Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:33 IST
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather, predicted XI, toss update & more
Day 2 of IPL is a doubleheader clash and the second match is between Kolkata Knight Riders & Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kolkata. Check all the Dream11 tips, predict
In the 3rd T20 match of IPL, Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers (SRH) at 7:30 pm. With a star-studded lineup including Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and others, KKR is looking to secure a victory at their home ground, Eden Gardens. The stage is set for an intense battle between these two competitive teams. Stay tuned for what promises to be an enthralling encounter.
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction picks
- Keepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Batsmen – Travis Head (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh
- All-rounders – Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen
- Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Toss Update
The IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH match toss will take place on Friday, March 23nd, at 07:00 PM
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Weather Report
For the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 3, the weather is expected to be around 30°C with a chance of precipitation. The pitch is batting-friendly and best suited to spin. The average 1st innings score is projected to be around 179, promising an exciting contest between bat and ball.
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Pitch Update
The Eden Gardens surface is well-known for providing support to both hitters and bowlers. Initially, seam and swing will be accessible to the bowlers, but as the game develops, the pitch is predicted to help the batsmen more, while spinners are also likely to see some turn. However, given that it is the opening match of the season, the spinners may not receive much support.
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande
IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Full Squad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad
Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
