Team India missed out on their veteran wicketkeeper-batter as KL Rahul was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England. Rahul was named in the squad for the rest of the IND vs ENG series, but his availability was subject to fitness. The Stumper could not make a return in the Test series as his injury did not heal on time. Rahul focused on his injury rehabilitation and recently shared a positive update on it as he aims for a return to the IPL.

KL Rahul gets to work in NCA, shares new update as IPL season, T20 World Cup looms

Senior India batter KL Rahul, who has returned from seeking injury consultation in London, has tweeted images of his training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, indicating that he will return to the Indian Premier League in 2024. On Wednesday, Rahul posted images of his intense workout on his Instagram account with the remark "Hi". The 31-year-old withdrew from the upcoming five-match series against England following the opening Test in Hyderabad due to a quadricep tendon issue.

KL Rahul, who scored 86 and 22 in the Hyderabad Test, complained of soreness in his right quadriceps and was initially ruled out of the series' second match in Vizag. He was initially chosen to the squad for the last three Tests, depending on fitness, but he was "not 100 percent" for the third Test in Rajkot after flying to London for medical advice.

The wicketkeeper-batter underwent surgery last year after injuring his quadriceps during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He went on to miss the full IPL season and the World Test Championship Final. He returned to action during the Asia Cup.

KL was part of the ODI World Cup squad, and he is under consideration for the wicketkeeper-batter position in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies in June. However, his performance in the IPL 2024 season will decide his T20 CWC fate.

The second season of the IPL begins on March 22, with KL Rahul leading the Lucknow Super Giants against the Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon fixture in Jaipur on March 24.