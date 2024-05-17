Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul recently showcased his versatility in a surprising twist during an impromptu game of gully cricket. The video of KL Rahul holding the bat with his left hand has been making waves on social media, leaving fans astonished at his hidden talent.

KL Rahul plays left-handed in gully cricket

In the footage, KL Rahul, donning casual attire, can be seen engaging in a friendly match with the Star Sports broadcasting team. As he approached the makeshift wicket, instead of his usual right-handed stance, Rahul gripped the bat with his left hand.

The sight of KL Rahul, a seasoned right-handed batsman, effortlessly adapting to a left-handed batting style left onlookers in awe.

The timing of this gully cricket stint is particularly notable in light of KL Rahul's recent exclusion from the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Despite being a consistent performer in the IPL and showcasing remarkable form across formats, Rahul's absence from the Indian squad came as a disappointment to many fans.

KL Rahul is currently leading Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 season. He is slated to play against Mumbai Indians in their final league stage game of the tournament on May 17. LSG is all but out of the playoff race after the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans was abandoned due to rain on Thursday.