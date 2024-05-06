Advertisement

Even though Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has become an integral part of Team India across all three formats over the past few years, there was a period when the 29-year old was also dropped from the national side. Rahul was dropped from the team for the series against the West Indies despite displaying an outstanding performance during the 2019 World Cup.

The LSG skipper amassed 361 runs during the nine games of the 2019 WC, a display that included a century and two fifties. With Rahul not getting picked for the West Indies series, he discussed the advice his good friend Chris Gayle gave him to overcome the pain of being snubbed. Gayle and Rahul shared the dressing room during their stint in the Punjab Kings franchise as well as in the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KL Rahul shares advice he received from Chris Gayle

While speaking to Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, KL Rahul said, "I remember in 2019, I think we played the World Cup and right after it, we went to the West Indies for a series. I played in the World Cup. I did decently well and then we went into the series and I got dropped. I was messaging him, he said 'Come by the pool. I'm having a drink'. It was his 300th game the next day so he was very happy and he had some friends over. So I went. I was by the pool. He came, sat with me, spoke to me about why are you not playing."

Gayle had advised Rahul not to worry about the reasons behind being dropped but to focus on the solutions and how he can return to the side. The 42-year old had told the LSG skipper that he could think of several reasons as to why he was dropped but instead of focusing on the negatives, he should use this incident as a motivation to score heaps of runs.

"You know, I obviously was frustrated because I played the World Cup and I'm not playing this. Makes no sense. So, I was just talking to him and he's like 'See you can always say that you're not playing because of 100 other reasons but it's in your hands whether you play or not. If 70 is not enough, get 150. If you are getting 150, get 200 if that's not enough. That's how you need to look at things. If a 600-run IPL season is not enough, then get 800. Or like you're getting 50s, 60s in the World Cup, you should have converted that and gotten 100-120s. Then no one has the power to drop you'," Rahul further added.

It seems Gayle's advice has worked wonders for Rahul, who has not looked back ever since the time he was dropped from the team. Rahul has scored over 6,000 runs in international cricket in just 141 matches at a remarkable average of 39.55. His runs include 14 centuries and 39 fifties.