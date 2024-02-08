Advertisement

KL Rahul, the talented wicketkeeper-batsman for India, is making the most of his break from the cricket field after not being chosen for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting on January 11 in Mohali, Punjab. A recent sighting showed KL Rahul at a restaurant, where enthusiastic fans approached him for a selfie and even went so far as to bow down and touch his feet.

3 things you need to know

KL Rahul was captain of India during the white-ball leg of South Africa series

He played the two-match Test series against SA as a wicketkeeper-batsman

KL Rahul will next be seen for India during the Test series against England

Also Read: Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

Advertisement

KL Rahul stops fan from touching his feet

The video capturing the moment of KL Rahul's fans touching his feet has gone viral, showcasing the cricketer signaling to them to avoid such gestures while he graciously posed for a selfie. KL Rahul made himself unavailable for selection for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Advertisement

KL Rahul is expected to make his comeback into the Indian side during the five-match Test series against England. The highly-anticipated series is scheduled to be played in India in January-February. The five-match contest will be part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.