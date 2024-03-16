Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 season opener for KKR, the Kolkata-based franchise will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling T20 encounter. The odds are evenly balanced with KKR and Sunrisers ‌both looking to give each other high competition. KKR's Shreyas Iyer will lead a formidable squad including Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Mitchell Starc, set to ignite fireworks at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Gautam Gambhir gives a major speech ahead of KKR’s season opener

The newly hired Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor, Gautam Gambhir, gave a stirring speech to the team to start the IPL 2024 season. After formally taking over on March 14, Gambhir did not take long to give the team a feeling of direction and resolve as they prepared for the next difficulties.

In his passionate address, Gambhir stressed how important it is to represent a great and famous team like KKR. When they take the pitch for the forthcoming season, he challenged the players to represent the team's winning legacy and philosophy.

Gambhir reaffirmed his dedication to justice and equality, telling the team that each player will have the same respect and opportunity to contribute to the group's success. With a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23, the next season is scheduled to begin. Gambhir's inspirational remarks will act as an inspiration for the team as they set out to win the IPL 2024 championship. Gautram Gambhir said:

“We start this season from today. Whether it's physically, mentally skill wise, give everything possible. It's a very, very proud and successful franchise.” "You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way and you carry that attitude around the field. That is going to be very, very important. And one thing I absolutely believe in is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something which is very, very important," "So people who played with me will know one thing about me, that everyone in this group will be treated equally. There's no senior junior. There is no domestic, international. So we have got one mission and that is to win this IPL." "So everyone needs to follow that one simple path. On 26th May, we should be there giving everything possible, and it starts from today. It's not gonna start on the 26th. It's not gonna start on the 23rd." "It starts from today and this is what we want to do. So if we walk the same path and we fight, I'm sure we're gonna achieve a lot of success. So good luck, guys. Have the freedom. Enjoy yourself. You can ask questions, whether close doors, or in front of everyone. And I can assure you, from a support staff point of view, that we're gonna be absolutely honest to every one of you.

So, good luck,"

Gambhir's leadership and plenty of experience as a mentor might be crucial in influencing KKR's performance in the forthcoming season as they look to restore their previous glory in the IPL. Gambhir's return to the KKR fold inspires optimism for a fruitful campaign as they set out on their adventure.