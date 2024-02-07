Advertisement

During a conversation with veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik amidst India's ongoing Test series against England, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a significant statement regarding his longtime teammate Virat Kohli. Both Kohli and Rohit, recognized as two of the finest batters in the modern era, have consistently delivered exceptional performances across various formats.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

Kohli was last seen in action for India during the T20I series against Afghanistan

Rajat Patidar was named Virat Kohli's replacement for the first two Tests

Rohit Sharma lauds Virat Kohli's work ethics

After leading India to the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, batting stalwarts of the country, returned to the T20 format in the World Cup year when they joined the series against Afghanistan. Rohit scored a fabulous century in the final T20I to help India win the contest 3-0. Kohli performed well in the second match of the series.

Despite being unavailable for the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, Virat Kohli received commendation from Rohit Sharma for his unwavering work ethic. The Indian skipper revealed that he has never witnessed Kohli visiting the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation or anything.

Showering high praise on his teammate, the experienced Indian opener emphasized his desire for younger players to draw inspiration from Kohli's dedication and commitment. Rohit said that the hunger has to come from within and that no one can teach that to any player.

“Virat Kohli has never been to NCA in his entire career. I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that he has. Leave alone how he plays the cover drive, flick, cut but first things first you have to understand what is the quality of the players that makes him where he is today,” Rohit Sharma told Dinesh Karthik on JioCinema.

“I have watched Kohli enough. He can easily be satisfied with what he has achieved. He can say that I will take it easy in these 2-3 series, I will come later, but he is always there for the team. That mindset of being hungry and not complacent cannot be taught. You have to learn that by looking at the others. It has to come from within. I cannot teach you that,” Rohit added.

Virat Kohli is expected to return to the Indian Test squad for the ongoing five-match series against England from the third game onwards. Kohli had joined the practice session for the series in Hyderabad before the start of the first Test match but he suddenly left due to some personal reason that needed “undivided attention”.

