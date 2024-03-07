×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin combine to bowl out England for 218

During the post-lunch and post-tea sessions, the visitors lost 8 wickets for 118 runs as Kuldeep (5/72) and Ashwin (4/51) tore through the ENG batting lineup.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ind vs eng 5th test live
ind vs eng 5th test live | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kuldeep Yadav, who grabbed five wickets, and 100th Test man Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out England for a woeful 218 in their first innings on Day 1 of the fifth Test here on Thursday.

Kuldeep (5/72) and Ashwin (4/51) ran through the England batting line-up as the visitors lost eight wickets for 118 runs across post-lunch and post-tea sessions.

Opener Zak Crawley (79, 108 balls) offered lone resistance for England.

There were two partnerships in the middle-order -- 37 between Crawley and Joe Root for third wicket and 38 between Root and 100-Test-man Jonny Bairstow for the fourth wicket -- but they were not sufficient for the visitors.

There was a point in England innings when they lost five wickets for mere eight runs as Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja got into the act.

Brief scores: England: 218 all out in 57.4 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5/72, R Ashwin 4/51). 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Republic Top 5

  Holi Hair Care Tips To Avoid Damage

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  Digital spectrum to boost GDP 20-25%: KV Kamath

    Business News6 minutes ago

  Goldman Sachs raises 2024 stock buyback forecast for S&P 500 companies

    Business News7 minutes ago

  Imran Khan Confirms Divorce With Avantika Malik, Defends Girlfriend Lekh

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  India's First AI Teacher 'Iris', First Look Goes Viral | Watch More

    India News13 minutes ago
