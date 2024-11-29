Published 19:32 IST, November 29th 2024
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Unveils Team India's New ODI Jersey Along With Harmanpreet Kaur
The new jersey has a tricolor pattern on the shoulder with trademark Adidas stripes. Moreover, in the middle "Dream 11" is embroidered.
On Friday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah unveiled the new ODI jersey of Team India. Following the age-old norm, the outfit is blue with discernible changes around the shoulder region. It is designed by Adidas, the premier jersey sponsor of Team India. The jersey unveiling ceremony took place at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Team India's Women's Captain Unveil New ODI Jersey
The new jersey has a tricolor pattern on the shoulder with trademark Adidas stripes. Moreover, in the middle "Dream 11" is embroidered. Team India's Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also present at the event. She along with the BCCI secretary brought the new jersey into existence.
Reactions From Netizens
The new pictures of Team India's ODI jersey spread like fire on social media and with that several reactions from the fans also emerged. Here are a few of the many.
Team India's next ODI assignment is in February against England. Therefore, the men's team will don this jersey in that series. As for the Women's Team, the 3-match ODI contest against Australia is looming and scheduled to start on December 5, 2024. Therefore, the team will be showcasing the new jersey in the 1st ODI against Australia at the Allan Border Field.
19:32 IST, November 29th 2024