  • 'Can't make errors': Smriti Mandhana Aware of What's at Stake In the Upcoming T20 World Cup Matches

Published 15:38 IST, October 7th 2024

'Can't make errors': Smriti Mandhana Aware of What's at Stake In the Upcoming T20 World Cup Matches

Sri Lanka won't be mere pushovers especially after their victory against India in the last Asia Cup final, said talented opener Shafali Verma who believes that the islanders are no longer solely dependent on their talismanic skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Smriti Mandhana at Asia Cup 2024 press conference
Smriti Mandhana | Image: YouTube/Screengrab
